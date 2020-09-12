Saturday, September 12, 2020  | 23 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Three killed, 16 injured in Azad Kashmir bus crash

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Three killed, 16 injured in Azad Kashmir bus crash

Three people were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger bus overturned at Rashian in Jhelum Valley district of Azad Kashmir on Saturday.

Rescue officials said the injured have been admitted to a District Headquarter Hospital.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan expressed shock over the road accident and condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

The AJK PM instructed the concerned authorities to extend maximum health facilities to the injured. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
AZAD KASHMIR
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
As Karachi downsizes coronavirus wards, experts warn against complacency
As Karachi downsizes coronavirus wards, experts warn against complacency
Pakistan woman cyclist groped while riding on Islamabad road
Pakistan woman cyclist groped while riding on Islamabad road
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.