Three killed, 16 injured in Azad Kashmir bus crash

Three people were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger bus overturned at Rashian in Jhelum Valley district of Azad Kashmir on Saturday.

Rescue officials said the injured have been admitted to a District Headquarter Hospital.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan expressed shock over the road accident and condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

The AJK PM instructed the concerned authorities to extend maximum health facilities to the injured.

