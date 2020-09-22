Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Three Islamabad men arrested for displaying weapons on social media

Posted: Sep 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Three Islamabad men arrested for displaying weapons on social media

Photo: File

Three men were arrested in Islamabad for displaying weapons on social media, the police said on Tuesday.

The men, identified as Abdul Rahim, Abdul Rahman, and Mirza Nauman. They had uploaded a video on their social media accounts showing weapons.

The video shows the men smoking a hookah while guns were lying on a table in front of them.

The police arrested the men after the video went viral. Their weapons have been seized.

Related: Fayyaz Chohan records video message with a gun

According to Section 11B of the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965, “the carrying or display of arms at fairs or in gatherings or processions of a political, religious, ceremonial or sectarian character or in the premises of courts of law or public offices” is prohibited.

Defying the orders can result in the suspension or cancellation of the weapons’ license, fines, and imprisonment for at least seven years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
gun hookah, gun pictures, gun price in pakistan 2020
 
