Three devotees visiting the shrine of Shah Aqeeq Baba in Sujawal district drowned in the Sata Wah canal near Chuhar Jamali town on Thursday.

Ghulam Hussain, 65, and his two grandsons, Faizan, 13 and Awais, 12, fell into deep water while taking a bath at an irrigation outlet.

Two bodies were fished out from the irrigation canal by divers after hectic efforts, while a search for the body of Awais is continuing.

All three were from the same family. They lived in Hijrat Colony in Karachi.