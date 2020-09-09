Thieves steal 121 tolas of gold, Rs1.6m from Gujranwala house

The family had recently returned from JapanBurglars stole 121 tolas of gold and Rs1.6 million after breaking into a house in Gujranwala Wednesday, the police said. The said house is located in a housing society near the Chanda Qila area, according to the police. The family had recently returned from Japan. They said the burglars even took away clothes, shoes, soap bars and tissue papers. The police have yet to register a case. They say they are investigating the matter and will soon arrest the culprits.