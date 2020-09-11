Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Four children drown in rainwater in Tharparkar

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four children drown in rainwater in Tharparkar

Four children drowned in rainwater in a village near Kaloi town of Tharparkar Friday evening.

They were from the Kohli community.

Villagers identified them as Lal Chand and Tekam, sons of Karmshi Kohi who had arrived in the area from Kenrro village near Diplo Town and Kamali and Mawal, residents of the Navy Chak area.

They drowned in Purad Dhoro, a dead stream, near their house where rainwater had accumulated some days back due to the heavy rains and subsequent cuts in the drains. Their bodies were moved to a rural health centre in Khsoki town of Badin district. All the children were between 8 and 10 years of age.

Entire barrage areas of Tharparkar are under rainwater due to unplugged cuts in the LBOD and other drains.

Most residents of the area have already taken shelter at the sandy dunes in Tharparkar after their houses and villages were submerged.

FaceBook WhatsApp
tharparkar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
As Karachi downsizes coronavirus wards, experts warn against complacency
As Karachi downsizes coronavirus wards, experts warn against complacency
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.