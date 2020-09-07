Two Tharparkar brothers drown in rainwater pond

Two brothers drowned while trying to save each other in a village near Islamkot on Monday.

They were identified as Rahmatulah Udhejo, 17, and Mahram Udhejo, 16. The boys drowned in a pond of rainwater in Dadiabar village. They reportedly went to the pond with their cattle to have water.

Relatives of the victims said the boys tried to save each other after falling but couldn’t because the land in the pond was marshy. Their bodies were fished out by the villagers.

Recently, two other minors also drowned in rainwater near Islamkot. Nine-year-old Sandeep and Dileep were reportedly bathing in rainwater in a shallow in Jeeando Dars village when they drowned.

As many as nine Tharis have lost their lives to lightning strikes in various areas of the desert district in the current monsoon season.

Tharparkar, which is a rain-dependent arid zone of the country, has been battered by the heavy rains. They proved bounteous for the desert, which has turned lush green, but the barrages are still flooded. Thousands of residents have been forced to migrate to other safer areas.

Sindh Culture and Tourism Minister Sardar Ali Shah, who is also the focal person of the rain emergency, had said on Sunday that manmade breaches occurred in dykes of the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) which had rendered 70,000 of the population severely affected and homeless.

“The displaced families have been arranged to stay at safer areas of district Tharparkar where 2,500 tents have been set up so far,” he had said.

He said the flooding damaged thousands of acres of ready-to-harvest crops, causing a loss of billions of rupees in three union councils – Bhittaro, Phant and Mohrano.

Shah said the administration had faced serious difficulties procuring relief material from the Karachi market which was also badly hit due to recent urban flooding.

Relief efforts had started by providing displaced families with cooked food, tents and ration packages with the support of various government agencies and relief organisations, he said.

Displaced families from adjacent districts of Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Badin who were staying at sand dunes and other open areas are also being accommodated, he said.

The area, however, will continue to suffer until the encroachments on natural flows were permanently removed, he had said.

Responding to a question, he had denied nepotism in relief distribution efforts and assured the allegations would be investigated.