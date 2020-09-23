Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Two suspected suicides reported in Thar

Posted: Sep 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two suspected suicides reported in Thar

Two suspected suicide cases were reported from Tharparkar on Wednesday.

The body of a woman was found hanging from a tree in Jam Khan Loond village within the limits of the Kaloi police station. 

She took her life due to poverty, the police said. 

The deceased had two daughters, one of whom passed away some months back from a cardiac arrest. 

Another body was found hanging from a tree in Sahu Sand village near Dano Dandhal Town. It was of a 21-year-old male. The police have yet to ascertain the cause of death, but suspect it was a suicide.

There have been an alarming rise in suicide cases in Tharparkar over the past few years. 

According to the Mithi SSP’s office, over 93 suicide cases have been reported in the desert district so far this year.

On December 5, 2019, a team of the Sindh Human Rights Commission visited the district and said the major causes of suicides were poverty and poor mental health. 

Activist and advocate Kashif Bajeer, who is working on and researching suicide cases in Thar, said the police should treat all cases as murders and register FIRs. They need to launch a proper investigation to ascertain the actual cause, he added. 

Tharparkar district, located in Sindh, is an area rich in minerals. It has witnessed an increased activity for the extraction of minerals in recent years. The activity is reported to have affected the livelihood of residents. 

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

Suicide Thar
 
