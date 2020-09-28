Three die by suicide in Thar in last 24 hours

Three suicide cases have been reported from Tharparkar in the last 24 hours.

The body of a 17-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Larryo village near Diplo town in Tharparkar district on Monday. The area police team reached the village and took the body to a taluka hospital in Diplo for a postmortem examination.

The teenager’s parents and relatives told the police that she died by suicide after suffering from mental health problems.

The second case was of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found from a well in Menhoon Lanjo village on Sunday.

The body was taken out of the well by the villagers. They took it to a taluka hospital in Islamkot. Her parents told the police she she was upset and was suffering from mental health problems. They said she had gone to fetch water from the well.

Another woman died by suicide near Diplo town in Unhero Wachhra village. The 20-year-old woman’s body was found hanging from a tree.

Her husband said she was alone at home when she took her life. He, too, reported that his wife was suffering from mental health problems.

Thar SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi told SAMAA Digital all SHOs of Tharparkar have been instructed to deal with every case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and ensure postmortems were done.

He, however, did not respond to a question on the mental well being of the victims.

So far, 97 suicide cases have been reported this year in the desert district, according to the Mithi SSP office.

No FIR was registered by the victim’s families or by the police in any of the cases.

On December 5, 2019, a team of the Sindh Human Rights Commission visited the district and said the major causes of suicides were poverty and poor mental health.

Activist and advocate Kashif Bajeer, who is working on and researching suicide cases in Thar, said the police should treat all cases as murders and register FIRs. They need to launch a proper investigation to ascertain the actual cause, he added.

Bajeer, Ali Akbar Rahimoon and other activists working in Thar on suicide cases believe that abject poverty, use of drugs, failure to return micro loans from different NGOs and domestic violence are among major factors behind the rise in suicide cases in Tharparkar district.

Tharparkar district, located in Sindh, is an area rich in minerals. It has witnessed an increased activity for the extraction of minerals in recent years. The activity is reported to have affected the livelihood of residents.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.