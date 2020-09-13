Sunday, September 13, 2020  | 24 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Terrorist commander Ihsan Sanray among four killed in Waziristan: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Terrorist commander Ihsan Sanray among four killed in Waziristan: ISPR

Photo: ISPR FILE

A terrorist commander was among four militants killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The militants were killed in the Ghariom area near the North and South Waziristan inter-district boundary, the ISPR director general said on Twitter.

“Ihsan Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities,” Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

He was involved in recent terrorist attacks in Shaktu area that led to the martyrdom of several army soldiers and officers, including Lieutenant Nasir and Captain Sabih.

Lieutenant Nasir and two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an IED attack in North Waziristan on September 3. The attack left four other troops injured. The soldiers were deployed on the security of labourers constructing roads in the area.

On August 31, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during a search operation by security forces in South Waziristan district, according to the ISPR.

Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed had embraced martyrdom in June during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Ghariom.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Army waziristan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Lahore motorway rape: Officials' reactions to CCPO's victim-blaming statement criticised
Lahore motorway rape: Officials’ reactions to CCPO’s victim-blaming statement criticised
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.