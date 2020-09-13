Terrorist commander Ihsan Sanray among four killed in Waziristan: ISPR

A terrorist commander was among four militants killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The militants were killed in the Ghariom area near the North and South Waziristan inter-district boundary, the ISPR director general said on Twitter.

“Ihsan Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities,” Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

He was involved in recent terrorist attacks in Shaktu area that led to the martyrdom of several army soldiers and officers, including Lieutenant Nasir and Captain Sabih.

Lieutenant Nasir and two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an IED attack in North Waziristan on September 3. The attack left four other troops injured. The soldiers were deployed on the security of labourers constructing roads in the area.

On August 31, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during a search operation by security forces in South Waziristan district, according to the ISPR.

Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed had embraced martyrdom in June during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Ghariom.