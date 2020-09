A man killed his mother in Tando Mohammad Khan on Wednesday.

He was identified as Aslam Mallah. The incident took place in Saman Mallah village near Tando Mohammad Khan town.

Police has taken him into custody. He attacked his 48-year-old mother with bricks and stones, killing her on the spot. Her body was shifted to Civil hospital for an autopsy.

Bux Mallah, the father of the suspect, said his son was suffering from a mental health problem.

No FIR of the incident was registered.