Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Pakistan

Nine people killed, multiple houses destroyed in Swat flash floods

Posted: Sep 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tourists stuck in areas are being rescued

At least nine people were killed and multiple others injured after the Swat River flooded following monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fast flowing currents swept away everything that came in the river's path, including electricity poles, roads, bridges and even people.

On Tuesday, five people drowned in the river while water also entered multiple hotels near on river bank.

Mansehra, Buner and Battagram are some of the most affected areas. In Mansehra four members of a family drowned. In Battagram, two children died in a landslide.

Residents were left stranded after their houses were completely destroyed in the floods. They have started relocating to safer places with the help of the army and relief teams.

According to the district administrator of Swat, some tourists stuck in Kalam due to landsliding have been rescued. A rescue operation is also underway to rescue other people in the area.

On the other hand, residents of Havelian have lost all contact with the rest of the country after the bridge connecting it suffered massive damage due to the floods.

Multiple districts and villages of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are going through a similar ordeal after landsliding in the region due to heavy monsoon rains.

Roads leading to the Neelum Valley and Leepa Valley have been blocked. High floods are also expected in the Jagran Nullah near Neelum's Kundal Shahi.

