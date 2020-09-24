Swat 13-year-old boy raped, murdered by relative: police

A 13-year-old boy was raped and then murdered by his relative in Swat’s Madyan, the police confirmed on Thursday.

According to residents of the neighbourhood, they found the teenager’s body hanging from a tree. The police were immediately called to the site and the body was shifted to a hospital.

The police said the medical reports of the victim revealed he was raped multiple times.

During the investigations, the teenager’s relative was arrested on suspicion of his involvement. “He confessed to his crime during interrogation,” Swat Investigation SP Nazeer Khan said.

He added that the police have obtained the physical remand of the perpetrator from a court. Further investigations are under way.