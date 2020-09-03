Sukkur couple killed for getting married

A couple was killed in their house by unknown men in Sukkur’s Golimar on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, the men barged into their house late at night and murdered them with a pointed dagger-like weapon. The victims were in their mid-twenties and had recently gotten married.

“The woman had gone against her family’s wishes and married the man,” a police officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital for post-mortem examinations. A case has, however, not been registered yet. The suspects are on the run.