Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh Wildlife Department rescues rare Indian civet from Sanghar

Posted: Sep 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh Wildlife Department rescues rare Indian civet from Sanghar

Sanghar resident Rab Dino Wasan with the Indian civet. Photo: Twitter

The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued a rare Indian civet from Sanghar district’s Mohammad Sadiq Wasan village on Monday, officials confirmed.

According to the department’s in-charge, Javed Mahar, a resident of the area, identified as Rab Dino Wasan, called them when they found the injured animal from their neighbourhood.

“The civet has been taken into possession by the department and is being provided all the required medical treatments,” Mahar told SAMAA Digital.

Wasan said that he had never seen such a wild cat ever in his life. He also shared its pictures on social media requesting the authorities to release it into the wild after treatment.

The Indian civet is abundantly found in South and Southeast Asia. It is listed as Least Concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature because of its wide geographical distribution, widespread habitat use, and healthy populations living in agricultural and secondary landscapes of many range states.

The animal is hunted by poachers for the extraction of musk from its meat.

indian civet Sindh Wildlife Department
 
