Sindh Wildlife Department rescues rare Indian civet from Sanghar

The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued a rare Indian civet from Sanghar district’s Mohammad Sadiq Wasan village on Monday, officials confirmed.

According to the department’s in-charge, Javed Mahar, a resident of the area, identified as Rab Dino Wasan, called them when they found the injured animal from their neighbourhood.

“The civet has been taken into possession by the department and is being provided all the required medical treatments,” Mahar told SAMAA Digital.

WILDLIFE SOS!!!

Injured Indian civet in need of urgent rescue and treatment in sanghar sindh where It was found on roadside by Mr Rabdino Wassan who’s doing his best to help it .@sindhwildlife you can call Mr Rabdino on +92 300 2445030.

Cc @JavedMahar7 pic.twitter.com/74C36UlLBh — save the wild (@wildpakistan) September 12, 2020

Wasan said that he had never seen such a wild cat ever in his life. He also shared its pictures on social media requesting the authorities to release it into the wild after treatment.

The Indian civet is abundantly found in South and Southeast Asia. It is listed as Least Concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature because of its wide geographical distribution, widespread habitat use, and healthy populations living in agricultural and secondary landscapes of many range states.

The animal is hunted by poachers for the extraction of musk from its meat.