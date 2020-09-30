Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Sindh okays Rs625m for vaccines, fodder, mosquito net for livestock

Posted: Sep 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Sindh okays Rs625m for vaccines, fodder, mosquito net for livestock

Photo: ONLINE FILE

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs625 million for the purchase of vaccines, fodder, poultry feed and mosquito nets for livestock in flood-hit areas of the province.

The provincial government has approved Rs40 million for the purchase of vaccines, Rs80 million for essential medicines and Rs250 million for the purchase of fodder for cattle.

Rs225 will be spent on the procurement of mosquito nets and Rs15 million on poultry feed. Another Rs15 million spent on fuel for vehicles used for transportation.

In addition to this, the government would also purchase 50 4×4 vehicles for the transportation of livestock.

In August, heavy monsoon rains triggered floods in many Sindh districts and left behind a trail of unprecedented devastation. Gushing waters from breaches had washed away crops and forced people to move to safer places with their livestock.

Thousands of flood-affected people have since been living in temporary shelters in different areas of Sindh.

