Friday, September 18, 2020  | 29 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh government wary of resuming primary classes from September end

Posted: Sep 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Sindh government wary of resuming primary classes from September end

Photo: Online

The Sindh government has expressed its concern over resuming primary classes across the province from the last week of September after coronavirus cases were reported at educational institutions.

Earlier this week, a number of students and teachers of both private and government colleges and universities were diagnosed with the virus just two days after educational institutions across the country reopened.

IBA Karachi has been shut down for two days after multiple students in the varsity reported the virus.

Following this, the government has become wary of calling primary students back to school. The government had decided to reopen schools in phases.

Universities, colleges, and class IX and X resumed from September 15. Students from classes VI to VIII will be called to schools from September 23 and students enrolled below class VI will be called in from September 30.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani has started working on an advisory with Health Minister Azra Pechuho and will discuss the matter with the education ministries of other provinces as well.

On Thursday, three schools in Orangi Town were sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs and calling in primary students.

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February after coronavirus cases had spiked. According to reports, the cases are on a downward trend now.

On September 4, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Dr Faisal Sultan, the PM’s assistant on health, had issued a list of precautionary measures that all schools would have to follow after reopening.

