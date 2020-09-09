Sindh floods: Over 500,000 villages inundated, fields destroyed

Over 500,000 villages were swept away, crops spread across thousands of acres were destroyed and dozens of people left stranded during the floods that have wreaked havoc in Sindh.

Following the monsoon rains in the country, the Chenab and Indus rivers have flooded, forcing residents living along the banks to relocate. A high-level flood was reported in the Chenab River after which villages in districts such as Khaipur, Jamshoro and near the Guddu Barrage were evacuated.

In Rahim Yar Khan, more than a dozen villages were inundated after floods in the Indus River near Chachran Sharif. Residents were forced to leave their valuables and houses behind to relocate to safer locations.

In Khairpur, more than a 1,000 people got stuck because of the floods. They were forced to help themselves after government aid did not reach them on time. A similar ordeal was faced by people of the affected areas in Jamshoro.

A high-level flood was also seen at the Guddu Barrage. According to provincial disaster management officials, the water level is likely to increase and floods are forecast on September 9 and 10.

“A high alert has been issued, camps have been formed and patrolling in these areas has been increased,” engineer Aftab Khoso said. Flood control centres have also been established, he added.

A resident of the area said that they only took their cattle with them while all of their life earnings have been left behind.

A flood in the Sukkur Barrage is also expected in the next 24 hours.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits flood hit areas, promises support

In a visit to flood-affected areas on Tuesday, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with displaced people from different districts at a tent city near the Naukot Fort in Tharparkar.

He said the PPP government in Sindh would not leave them alone in their difficult time and would look after them as long as they were not able to return to their homes.

He has directed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his team to make concerted efforts in this regard. The PPP chairperson said the Sindh government was providing all possible assistance despite its limited resources and would continue to support the affectees until they return home.

Earlier, CM Shah had announced that the families of those killed in the floods will receive aid of Rs500,000 and those injured will be given Rs200,000 by the government.

He has also sought the federal government’s help to overcome the challenges following the recent monsoon rains in the province.