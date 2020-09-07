Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh floods: Villages destroyed, roads blocked, more floods imminent

SAMAA | and - Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh floods: Villages destroyed, roads blocked, more floods imminent

Photo: ONLINE

Over 200 villages in Khairpur and Dadu lost contact with the rest of Sindh after the Indus River witnessed a high-level flood last week.

The floods swept away houses, destroyed fields and damaged residents’ valuables. Multiple people got stranded in Kunri, Gambat and Sobhadero after the floods wreaked havoc there. According to residents, they haven’t received help from the government or anyone else yet.

Flood water blocked roads in Dadu and Kachho. The road from Johi to the Gorakh Hills has been closed down as well. This had led to a food shortage in flood affected areas as essentials can’t be transported there.

Residents complained that due to a shortage in supply, the prices of essentials food items in the districts have sky-rocketed. “There is no food or any health facility being provided here,” a man said, adding that the flood water has exposed them to a number of water-borne diseases as well.

Flood warning for Sukkur, Guddu barrages

The Flood Forecasting Division has issued a warning for high-level floods in the Indus River at the Sukkur and Guddu barrages from Monday to Thursday.

People settled along the banks of the rivers are being relocated to safer areas as a medium flood has hit both the barrages with more water coming in in the upcoming 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, the flooding was caused because of the monsoon rains across the country. Sindh witnessed record-breaking rain this year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
floods Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.