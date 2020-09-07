Sindh floods: Villages destroyed, roads blocked, more floods imminent

Over 200 villages in Khairpur and Dadu lost contact with the rest of Sindh after the Indus River witnessed a high-level flood last week.

The floods swept away houses, destroyed fields and damaged residents’ valuables. Multiple people got stranded in Kunri, Gambat and Sobhadero after the floods wreaked havoc there. According to residents, they haven’t received help from the government or anyone else yet.

Flood water blocked roads in Dadu and Kachho. The road from Johi to the Gorakh Hills has been closed down as well. This had led to a food shortage in flood affected areas as essentials can’t be transported there.

Residents complained that due to a shortage in supply, the prices of essentials food items in the districts have sky-rocketed. “There is no food or any health facility being provided here,” a man said, adding that the flood water has exposed them to a number of water-borne diseases as well.

Flood warning for Sukkur, Guddu barrages

The Flood Forecasting Division has issued a warning for high-level floods in the Indus River at the Sukkur and Guddu barrages from Monday to Thursday.

People settled along the banks of the rivers are being relocated to safer areas as a medium flood has hit both the barrages with more water coming in in the upcoming 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, the flooding was caused because of the monsoon rains across the country. Sindh witnessed record-breaking rain this year.