Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Help, my rooster is dead: eight-year-old raises Sindh’s contaminated water problem

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Poisonous water killing us, says Sanghar boy in viral video

Eight-year-old Ahmed Marri from Sanghar is furious and heartbroken that his rooster died from drinking contaminated rainwater.

A video of the eight-year-old boy carrying his dead rooster and calling out Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan People Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over their failure to get rain and flood water drained out of his village has gone viral on social media

"The rooster was very close to my heart. He died after drinking the poisonous water around our house. I don't know if we will die too because of the water," the boy told SAMAA Digital.

Ahmed lives in Siddiq Marri village’s Khipro Town. He is a student of class one.

He has raised four roosters in over a year, but lost three to contaminated drinking water. His third rooster, the one he is seen holding in his video, was a year old. Ahmed’s father said his son loved animals. He didn’t keep them to sell.

Ahmed said he recorded his clip with his father and they uploaded it on social media to draw the attention of senior government officials towards the miserable conditions of his village after the rainfall and subsequent floods.

“My rooster and other livestock died [in the rain and floods] and my house was damaged," he said.

Ahmed plans to keep making such videos till someone does something about the inhuman conditions him and his village people live in.

In the video, Ahmed calls out Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He tells them his rooster is dead. “We are going to die if they do not provide safe drinking water,” the boy says in the video.

The eight-year-old said “Naya Pakistan” had ruined them and they wanted the same old Pakistan back. He deplored that the livestock of his family and other villagers was in great danger because they were drinking the contaminated rainwater.

"Most of the people [in our village] have moved because of water issues, just a couple of families, including us are remaining," Rabnawaz said.

They have to travel some three to four kilometers to get water to use at home and even further to get drinking water.

Rabnawaz said his son had uploaded a video when swarms of locusts had attacked their crops a year back. That clip, too, went viral first on social media and then national television channels.

He said he filmed his talented son near their inundated house so senior government officials could take note of the sufferings of the flood-affected people in his village and other parts of Sindh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sanghar water
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, Sindh water, Sindh water commission, Sindh rain flood, sanghar Sindh, sanghar Sindh weather, Sindh contamination, contaminated water
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Man born in Peshawar seeks Pakistani citizenship
Man born in Peshawar seeks Pakistani citizenship
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family
Lahore motorway rape: Another suspect surrenders, denies involvement
Lahore motorway rape: Another suspect surrenders, denies involvement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.