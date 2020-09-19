Help, my rooster is dead: eight-year-old raises Sindh’s contaminated water problem

Poisonous water killing us, says Sanghar boy in viral video

A video of the eight-year-old boy carrying his dead rooster and calling out Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan People Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over their failure to get rain and flood water drained out of his village has gone viral on social media

"The rooster was very close to my heart. He died after drinking the poisonous water around our house. I don't know if we will die too because of the water," the boy told SAMAA Digital.

Ahmed lives in Siddiq Marri village’s Khipro Town. He is a student of class one.

He has raised four roosters in over a year, but lost three to contaminated drinking water. His third rooster, the one he is seen holding in his video, was a year old. Ahmed’s father said his son loved animals. He didn’t keep them to sell.

Ahmed said he recorded his clip with his father and they uploaded it on social media to draw the attention of senior government officials towards the miserable conditions of his village after the rainfall and subsequent floods.

“My rooster and other livestock died [in the rain and floods] and my house was damaged," he said.

Ahmed plans to keep making such videos till someone does something about the inhuman conditions him and his village people live in.

In the video, Ahmed calls out Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He tells them his rooster is dead. “We are going to die if they do not provide safe drinking water,” the boy says in the video.

The eight-year-old said “Naya Pakistan” had ruined them and they wanted the same old Pakistan back. He deplored that the livestock of his family and other villagers was in great danger because they were drinking the contaminated rainwater.

"Most of the people [in our village] have moved because of water issues, just a couple of families, including us are remaining," Rabnawaz said.

They have to travel some three to four kilometers to get water to use at home and even further to get drinking water.

Rabnawaz said his son had uploaded a video when swarms of locusts had attacked their crops a year back. That clip, too, went viral first on social media and then national television channels.

He said he filmed his talented son near their inundated house so senior government officials could take note of the sufferings of the flood-affected people in his village and other parts of Sindh.