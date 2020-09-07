Sindh CM seeks federal government’s help following heavy rains

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought the federal government’s help to overcome the challenges following the recent monsoon rains in the province.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Sindh chief minister told the premier that at least 136 people were killed and 86 injured in the recent monsoon spells in the province. He requested PM Khan to give Rs500,000 to the families of those who lost their lives in the rains and Rs200,000 for the injured.

CM Shah informed the premier that the rains affected around 2.5 million people in Sindh and over 1 million acres of land. He further said that at least 77,000 houses were completely destroyed and another 137,000 houses were partially damaged in the recent monsoon spells.

The Sindh CM also told PM Khan that the provincial government needed Rs5 billion to repair roads in Karachi and requested him to instruct the National Disaster Management Authority to participate in relief operation in the province.

The recent rains in the province badly affected the rural and urban areas of Sindh but it didn’t stop the PTI government in Islamabad and the PPP government in Sindh from exchanging accusations.

Several members and lawmakers from PM Khan’s party had held the PPP responsible for destruction in Sindh following the rains.

On September 5, PM Khan visited Karachi and announced a Rs1,100 billion package for Karachi. “The amount includes the packages of both the federal and provincial government,” the premier had said. An implementation committee will be formed to ensure that work is being done for the benefit of the city.