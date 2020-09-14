Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
Sindh CM approves Rs1.37b to reconstruct roads in Karachi’s SITE

Posted: Sep 15, 2020
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved on Monday Rs1.37 billion for the reconstruction of dilapidated roads in Karachi’s Sindh Industrial Trading Estate area.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the chief minister and a delegation of SITE Association led by Siraj Qasim Teli at the CM House.

The industrialists told CM Shah that SITE roads were already dilapidated and the recent rains had further destroyed them. It has made the transportation of finished goods quite difficult, they said.

The delegates apprised the chief minister of the financial constraints faced by the SITE Limited because of being overstaffed. Sindh Industries Minister Jam Ikram endorsed their statement, saying that there were 1,500 employees working in the organisation despite a requirement of 450 employees.

The SITE Association delegation requested the chief minister that the recovery of property tax from the area be given to SITE Limited so that the funds generated locally could be utilised for the development of the area.

The chief minister said his government would reconstruct all roads in SITE under the Karachi Mega Project. He directed the Sindh Industries department to prepare a PC-I of the project and submit it to the Sindh Planning and Development department for approval.

He directed Local Government Minister Nasir Shah to assign reconstruction work of SITE roads to the Karachi Mega Project team. CM Shah, however, said a committee of industrialists would monitor the construction work for which the SITE Association would recommend names.

The chief minister agreed to hand over the collection of property tax to SITE Limited so that they could not only enhance recovery but utilize the amount for the development of the area.

He directed his advisor on law Murtaza Wahab to work out a plan to take back recovery of property tax from the Sindh Excise & Taxation department and hand it over to SITE Limited.






 

 
 

 
