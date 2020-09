The Sindh government has imposed a one-day ban on pillion riding across the province on October 9 on account of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

The ban was imposed on the recommendation of law enforcement agencies, the provincial home department said in a notification.

The decision was taken to ensure security across the province on Chehlum, it said.

The government had banned pillion riding in the province on Muharram 9 and 10 too.