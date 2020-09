The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on October 2 on account of the death anniversary of Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah issued on Wednesday a notification in this regard.

The Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is held in Bhit Shah every year on the 14th of the Islamic month of Safar.

However, the Sindh government has cancelled it this year due to recent rise in the number of coronavirus cases.