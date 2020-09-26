Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
Sialkot: FIA arrests WAPDA officer for corruption of over Rs100,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sialkot: FIA arrests WAPDA officer for corruption of over Rs100,000

Photo: File

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested the line superintendent at the Daska office of the Water and Power Development Authority in Sialkot on corruption charges of over Rs100,000.

According to the police, earlier this week, a resident of the city had filed a complaint with the agency against the officer for taking bribes.

On Friday, the agency raided the WAPDA office and arrested the suspect red-handed. Other people at the office, however, intervened during the investigation because of which the accused officer managed to escape.

His hands were still bound by handcuffs when he fled, a police officer said.

An FIR has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the suspect.

