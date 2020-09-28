Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif failed to satisfy court: information minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif failed to satisfy court: information minister

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Monday that National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s bail plea was dismissed because he failed to satisfy the Lahore High Court.

The NA opposition leader was arrested from outside the Lahore High Court Monday morning. The court had turned down his petition for bail in corruption cases filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau.

Shehbaz failed to answer the questions asked to him, Faraz said at a press conference in Islamabad. The opposition leader could not present any evidence in his support, he said.

The minister criticised Maryam Nawaz saying that they consider themselves above the law. “They consider it an insult to appear before the law or any institution.”

Everything seems fine to the PML-N leadership as long as they are in power, according to Faraz.

Related: Shehbaz arrested because he remained loyal to his brother: Maryam

Shahzad Akbar, PM’s aide on interior, said that Shehbaz and his party lost the legal battle today. The court turned down his bail plea in the light of evidence against him, he said.

“Do you wish to have selected decisions,” Akbar asked. “The things said regarding NAB are acceptable, but not the decision against Shehbaz Sharif,” he remarked.

Shehbaz had been involved in “organised money laundering,” the PM’s aide said. He said the opposition leader made assets in the name of his children and servants.

“Shehbaz Sharif laundered money using his wife’s account,” Akbar said. “He bought his second wife lands and property.”

He said fictitious companies were made in the name of servants, who said they had nothing to do with those firms.

The court had presented a charge-sheet against Shehbaz by turning down his bail plea, the PM’s aide said.

Shahzad Akbar Shehbaz Sharif Shibli Faraz
 
Shehbaz Sharif, Shibli Faraz, Shahzad Akbar, PML-N, NAB, cases, Lahore High Court, bail
 
