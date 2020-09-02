Shehbaz demands centre issue funds for Karachi

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif demanded on Wednesday the federal government issue funds for Karachi and other areas of Sindh affected by recent torrential rains.

The opposition leader said this while speaking to the media in Karachi. A large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers warmly welcomed the party president upon arrival at the Karachi airport.

Shehbaz held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House. He was accompanied by Ahsan Iqbal, Mohammad Zubair, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Mashhood.

The two sides discussed the damages caused by heavy monsoon rains in Sindh and political situation of the country among other issues. The meeting was followed by a press conference.

PPP’s Naveed Qamar said the time had come for the finalisation of an all-parties conference by the opposition. He then invited PML-N’s Iqbal to brief the media.

Iqbal said they had come to express solidarity with the people of Sindh after record-breaking rains in the province. Shehbaz Sharif has said that it’s necessary for the centre to announce a huge relief package for rain-affected areas in Sindh, including Karachi, he said.

“We came here today to assure the Sindh government and the people of Sindh and Karachi that the entire country shares their grief,” Iqbal said. “We will fully raise our voice for expediting reconstruction of affected areas in Sindh.”

The two parties had routine consultation in Wednesday’s meeting, according to Iqbal. They would attend the Rahbar Committee meeting Thursday.

“Strengthening cooperation among opposition parties is the only answer to political, economic and governance challenges facing the country,” he said. “And to utilise all democratic and constitutional options to send this government home, so that the country could come out of the crisis created by the government’s incompetence.”

The PML-N leader said the Rahbar Committee would finalise details of the APC, at which the opposition parties would shape their future strategy.

During the meeting, PML-N and PPP members reposed their confidence in the Charter of Democracy, he said. They resolved to jointly struggle for the supremacy of constitution, freedom of judiciary and media, sovereignty of parliament and safeguarding democratic process in the country.

“They vowed not to let any political disagreement become a hurdle in this struggle,” Iqbal said. He said under the CoD, economic stability, development and prosperity of the masses is the responsibility of the federation and the democratic system.

“People are being weakened today, their democratic liberties and rights are being snatched,” the PML-N leader said. “The PMLN and PPP believe that the integrity and future of Pakistan depends upon Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of running the country according to the constitution.”

Iqbal said the two parties are determined to struggle for achieving this goal.