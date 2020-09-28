Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Shehbaz arrested because he remained loyal to his brother: Maryam

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Shehbaz arrested because he remained loyal to his brother: Maryam

Pic11-014 LAHORE: Aug11- Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz addressing to party activists as arrived at the National Accountability Bureau's office. ONLINE PHOTO by Malik Sajjad

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested because he remained “loyal” and “committed” to his brother Nawaz Sharif, despite serious efforts to separate them.

“Not only he didn’t leave his brother but remained loyal and committed to him and his cause,” Maryam said at a fiery press conference in Lahore.

The NA opposition leader was arrested from the Lahore High Court after his bail plea was rejected Monday morning.

Maryam said Shehbaz was not arrested for the sake of accountability but for standing by Nawaz Sharif.

“He stood by his brother unwaveringly,” she said. Shehbaz believed the “politics of reconciliation” was better but he always stood by his brother and accepted his decisions, Maryam added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz PML-N Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maryam Nawaz press conference, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N, Nawaz Sharif,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.