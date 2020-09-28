Shehbaz arrested because he remained loyal to his brother: Maryam

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested because he remained “loyal” and “committed” to his brother Nawaz Sharif, despite serious efforts to separate them.

“Not only he didn’t leave his brother but remained loyal and committed to him and his cause,” Maryam said at a fiery press conference in Lahore.

The NA opposition leader was arrested from the Lahore High Court after his bail plea was rejected Monday morning.

Maryam said Shehbaz was not arrested for the sake of accountability but for standing by Nawaz Sharif.

“He stood by his brother unwaveringly,” she said. Shehbaz believed the “politics of reconciliation” was better but he always stood by his brother and accepted his decisions, Maryam added.