Serious allegations against PM’s aide can’t be ignored: Farhatullah Babar

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Farhatullah Babar has demanded an investigation against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa after a website published a story regarding assets owned by his family.

Babar, a senior leader of the PPP, said that a story about the prime minister’s special assistant was recently published on a website but the accountability watchdog remained silent.

“They (allegations) are so serious that they cannot be ignored,” Babar said, while addressing a press conference in Karachi alongside PML-N leaders. “I demand that a high-level inquiry is conducted over the story.”

Related: Minister advises Bajwa to issue ‘clarification’ over family assets’ story

Bajwa, who is also serving as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority chairman, has termed the story a “malicious propaganda”.

But he has been advised by Information Minister Shibli Faraz to issue a clarification. “For Bajwa sahab, my advice would be that he issues a clarification,” Faraz had said at a press conference in Islamabad on August 31.

What’s the story?

On August 27, a website known as Fact Focus published a story, claiming that Bajwa’s family has set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants.

The website further claimed that his wife is a “shareholder” in at least 86 companies. Of them, 71 were set up in the US, seven in the UAE and four in Canada.

SAMAA Digital could not independently verify the contents of the story.

‘One-sided accountability’

Babar said the noose was now being tightened around former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“This is clear now that this accountability is one-sided,” he said. “The accountability today is not accountability, but victimization.”

Opposition leaders have often accused the government of using the National Accountability Bureau to target its opponents.

Several opposition leaders and some members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are facing investigations by the accountability watchdog.

Revival of ‘charter of democracy’

Ahsan Iqbal, a PML-N leader who was present alongside Babar, said that his party and the PPP have decided to revive the Charter of Democracy signed between former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.

The two parties would protect the media, judiciary, parliament and the democracy, he added.

The PML-N leader said that differences between the two parties won’t affect their struggle for the resolution of public issues.