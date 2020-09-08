Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Senior Punjab Police official declines to work under ‘junior’ IG

Posted: Sep 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Senior Punjab Police official declines to work under ‘junior’ IG

File photo: Twitter

Tariq Masood Yasin, a senior official of the Punjab Police, has declined to work under the newly appointed inspector-general and asked the provincial government to transfer him.

Yasin, who is currently serving as the additional inspector general of police finance and welfare, said in a letter that the newly appointed IG Inam Ghani is his junior and he doesn’t want to work under him.

“I have served all along with dignity, honour and within a certain set of principles,” he said. “Now that Mr. Shoaib Dastagir has been transferred and the incumbent IGP is junior to me in seniority, therefore, I request the Government of Punjab to transfer me with immediate effect.”

Related: Inam Ghani appointed new Punjab IG: PM’s aide

The statement comes hours after the government replaced Dastagir with Ghani as the provincial police chief.

Dastagir was removed as the Punjab IG after he developed differences with Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh.

Dastagir is the fifth Punjab IG who has been replaced in just two years since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government took over the province.

RELATED STORIES

