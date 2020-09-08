SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns five days after his disappearance

Sajid Gondal, an official of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan who had gone missing in Islamabad, has come back five days after his disappearance.

“I am back and safe, and I am thankful to all friends who were worried for me,” he said in a tweet. One of his friends confirmed to SAMAA Digital that it was Gondal’s own account.

The SECP official, however, has not reached his home. “We have not had any contact with him yet,” his wife Sajeela Sajid told SAMAA Digital over phone. “We are just seeing the tickers on TV but we will inform you when he reaches home.”

Journalist Azaz Syed, who is friends with the SECP officer, said he was at Gondal’s home and his family was waiting for him.

Gondal’s wife later confirmed to reporters that her husband hasn’t returned home but left for Sargodha.

“I have just spoken to Sajid and he has left for Sargodha with his relatives,” Sajeela said. “After some time, we will also leave.”

She thanked the media, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief justice “with whose cooperation Sajid was recovered today”.

“I can’t share any further details because his cellphone has been switched off again,” Sajeela added.

Superintendent of Police in Islamabad Farooq Amjad Bhutter, however, confirmed to reporters that Gondal had come back and contacted his family a while ago. He said the SECP officer would reach his home soon.

Gondal’s family had been protesting his disappearance and had asked the prime minister, army chief and the chief justice to have him recovered. His wife had told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik on Monday that her husband was not picked up over any personal enmity.

The Islamabad High Court had also expressed anger over his disappearance and instructed officials to recover him within 10 days.

The prime minister made it clear in the cabinet meeting that such disappearances were unacceptable, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Twitter.

“PM made clear in Cabinet that it was unacceptable for people to ‘disappear’ as laws are present to deal with all manner of crimes,” Mazari said, sharing a screenshot of Gondal’s tweet.

She said the inspector general of police and the Ministry of Interior were given “strict orders” to have Gondal recovered.