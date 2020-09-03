Second protest by Karachi’s DHA residents unsuccessful

A second protest by the residents of Defence Housing Authority ended Thursday without much progress.

They demand their drainage system and road infrastructure be fixed and the areas flooded in this monsoon season be drained. People’s houses and possessions were destroyed in the unprecedented rains. The entire area went without electricity for days and many neighbourhoods are still flooded.

On Thursday, residents gathered at DHA’s office in Phase I at noon to press forth on their demands. There were not as many people as the protest at the CBC office on Monday, but they did show up with loudspeakers and placards. DHA had anticipated their arrival and tried to prevent them from reaching the office by blocking roads with shipping containers but they later removed them. Policemen and women, the Rangers and DHA security personnel in riot gear surrounded the protestors with billy clubs. The DHA administration had, however, arranged cold water in a cooler set in a stall with disposable cups.

The demands included a new one for the withdrawal of an FIR registered against protestors by the CBC after their protest Monday.

One protestor said they were not there to violate the rules but just wanted to ask DHA and CBC questions about their civic issues. Why are they afraid of us and have deployed arms and guards, police and Rangers, she asked. “We are peaceful citizens and it is a peaceful protest to get DHA and CBC to use these resources to resolve our issues,” she added.

The people chanted “DHA hisaab do” and “DHA chorr—DHA chorr.”

A DHA administration officer came out to meet the protestors but returned after a few minutes, as the chanting was loud.

The core demands are for the floodwater to be drained from the roads, streets and houses, for DHA to ensure drinking water supplies from direct water lines and a proper audit of DHA and CBC accounts.

Namsa of DHA Phase VIII said there had been no outcome but the administration should be accountable to residents as they paid taxes.

Yasir Husain of the Green Pakistan Coalition Movement told SAMAA Digital that the condition in these areas after the rains was a “report card” of the performance of DHA and CBC in the last 20 years. He was critical they were being run by officers deputed from Islamabad. How can they understand the dynamics of Karachi?

“The series of protests is not over and DHA residents will continue to protest for civic facilities,” he said.