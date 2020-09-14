Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

SBCA to demolish another dangerous building in Karachi’s Korangi Tuesday

Posted: Sep 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SBCA to demolish another dangerous building in Karachi’s Korangi Tuesday

Photo: Samaa Digital

The Sindh Building Control Authority has decided to demolish a four-storey illegal building with a penthouse in Karachi’s Korangi. It was damaged because of the collapse of another nearby residential building in Allahwalla Town last week.

SBCA’s technical team during its visit to the area assessed that the building beside the collapsed one was “dangerous” too.

“A portion of the four-storey building erected next to the collapsed building was badly damaged,” SBCA Deputy Director Mohammad Rehan said. “It was decided that the building wasn’t suitable for living.”

SBCA Demolition Contractor Mohammad Jamal told SAMAA Digital that the district administration had evacuated the building. The manual demolition work will start Tuesday and it’ll take 10 to 12 days, he added.

Two teams are taking part in demolition work in Lyari’s Koyla Godown where a two-storey building had collapsed after being hit by an excavator. Two people were killed in the incident Sunday.

The teams have started demolishing three under-construction buildings as their foundations were damaged by the two-storey building collapse, according to Jamal.

Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Shah has directed the SBCA to complete a survey of dangerous buildings in Karachi and submit a report in next 48 hours. He was addressing a meeting at the SBCA office Monday.

The Sindh government could not afford any more loss of life, Shah said. Hence, he added, it was necessary for every SBCA town officer to submit complete details of dilapidated buildings in their area.

