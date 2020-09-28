Three more SBCA officers suspended over corruption, harassment charges

The Sindh Building Control Authority suspended on Monday three more officers for allowing illegal construction, corruption, malpractice and harassing industrialists.

The officers were suspended on complaints received by Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah. SBCA Director-General Ashkar Dawar approved it.

The officers are SBCA Director Liaquatabad Malik Ejaz Ahmed, SBCA Assistant Director Ahtisham Khan and senior building inspector Shakeel Ahmed Khan deputed in North Nazimabad.

In a week, six SBCA officials have been suspended.

On September 19, three SBCA officials, including assistant directors Nadeem Shaikh, Rafi Raza and building inspector Shahzad Arain were suspended over the same allegation.

In March 2020, the Sindh government had suspended 28 SBCA officers, including two directors and five deputy directors for their alleged involvement in corruption.

The SBCA has formed three inquiry committees. The committees will submit their reports within 15 days to the director-general.

SBCA Director Samit Ali Khan is conducting inquiry in patronizing illegal constructions and malpractice charges against Shaikh, Raza and Arain.

SBCA Director Design and Licensing Nadeem Rasheed is the inquiry officer probing corruption charges against Ahtisham Khan and Shakeel Ahmed Khan.

SBCA executive director legal Jameel Uddin Ahmed Khan is looking after the harassment and illegal construction in Liaquatabad charges levelled against Malik Ejaz Ahmed.

Malik told SAMAA Digital the authorities concerned have not taken the right decision as he took charge of Landhi a week ago.

He said he sought the building plan of an under construction factory in Landhi where the factory owner had constructed a seventh floor—which is a violation of the building plan.

“They have no building plan and after repeated intimation, the owner submitted a building plan through one of his employee,” Malik said, adding that there is no record of that building plan with the SBCA. This means it is a fake plan.

The SBCA director said he will move to the court against his suspension order and prove it wrong. The authorities concerned should serve show-cause notices first, he said.

SBCA Director Information Ali Mehdi Kazmi told SAMAA Digital that multiple complaints have been received by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry against Malik.

Kazmi said the KATI business community registered its complaints directly to the Sindh LG minister.

The business community is very strong and not like the builders who come under the pressure of SBCA officers.