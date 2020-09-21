SBCA makes second reshuffle in a month to “improve performance”

The SBCA reshuffled around 12 officers in its second reshuffle in a month on Monday.

The SBCA director-general issued a notification for the transfers and postings. SBCA transferred 13 officers in August.

SBCA Director Malik Ejaz has been transferred from Liaquatabad to Landhi. Nadeem Anwar, who looked after Gadap and Jamshed Quarters, has been relieved from the additional charge of Jasmhed Quarters.

Syed Muhammad Zia, the director of town planning and regulations, has been given additional charge of Jamshed Quarters.

Abdul Hameed Zardari, who was appointed the Gulshan-e-Iqbal director in August, has been transferred to Saddar Town II.

SBCA Gulberg Director Muhammad Raqeeb has been transferred to Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town I while Muhammad Ismail, serving as the Keamari director, now has additional charge of Baldia Town.

The director of Malir will now look after SITE and Orangi instead.

Abdul Rehman Bhatti, who was appointed the Baldia Town director last month, has been transferred to Malir.

Deputy Director Jameela Jabeen has been transferred from Lyari to Liaquatabad, Deputy Director Faheem Murtaza to Gulberg, Deputy Director Agha Jahangir to Liaquatabad from Jamshed Quarters-II and senior building officer Mushtaq Jamil, who was awaiting posting, has been deputed to Gadap.

Reshuffling of posts at the SBCA has not taken place in such a short span of time before.

SBCA director-general Engineer Ashkar Dawar took charge at the end of July and made the first transfer and posting of 13 officers on August 5.

At that time, he said it was done keeping the competency of officers in mind.

Three of the SBCA directors transferred on Monday were part of the previous list too. They are Abdul Hameed Zardari, Irfan Haider and Abdul Rehman.

SBCA Information Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi said this is not a routine reshuffle and has been done on the basis of performance.

He said the SBCA director-general wants to improve the system.