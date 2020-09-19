Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
SBCA suspends three officers over corruption charges

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Three SBCA officers were suspended after a complaint of corruption was received against them by the Sindh local government minister office.

SBCA assistant directors Nadeem Shaikh and Rafi Raza and building inspector Shahzad Arain were suspended in a notification issued with the approval of the SBCA director-general on Saturday.

The complaint against them was of involvement in malpractice facilitation in corruption.

A three-member inquiry committee has been made. It will issue show-cause notices to the suspended officers and submit an inquiry report to the SBCA director-general in 15 days.

SBCA officer Samit Ali Khan is its chairperson and Farhan Qaiser and Mushtaq Ibrahim Soomro are its members.

This is not the time SBCA officers are being suspended over corruption charges. In March 2020, the Sindh government had suspended 28 SBCA officers, including two directors and five deputy directors for their alleged involvement in corruption.

In that case, the Sindh government had constituted a three-member committee headed by LG Special Secretary Chiraghuddin Hingoro. HTP Additional Secretary Dr Jamaluddin Jalalani and then SBCA additional director-general Ashkar Dawar were its members.

The team had to submit its report in six weeks. But this report has still not been submitted.

