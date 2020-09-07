Sajid Gondal wasn’t picked up over personal enmity, says wife

Asks PM Khan, COAS, CJP to have her husband recovered

The wife of Sajid Gondal appealed on Monday to the top Pakistani authorities to have her missing husband recovered.

“I appeal to the prime minister, army chief, chief justice of Pakistan… it is my request - feel my pain I have four innocent children,” Sajeela Sajid, Gondal’s wife said on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live. “Please see this matter and have him recovered.”

Gondal, a former journalist and an official of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, went missing in Islamabad on September 3.

His vehicle was found abandoned outside the Agriculture Research Centre in Shehzad Town, according to the police. Its doors were open and the key was in the ignition.

His wife told SAMAA TV the witnesses told the family that people who came in several vehicles dragged his husband from his car and threw him into another vehicle.

A case over Gondal's disappearance was heard by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah Monday morning.

“The ministry and other departments are only busy taking over land illegally,” the chief justice said during the hearing. “Every person in the capital feels unsafe because laws here are not properly enforced.”

Before Gondal, prominent Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan was kidnapped in broad daylight in Islamabad on July 22. His kidnapping was recorded on a CCTV camera installed outside his wife’s school.

The CCTV video showed multiple vehicles stopping near his car and men in plainclothes and black police uniform dragging him out and forcing him into another vehicle.

He was released 12 hours after his abduction in a deserted area in Fateh Jang. Despite the presence of video evidence, his abductors have yet to be identified.

Gondal’s wife said nobody from the government has contacted the family to inquire about the matter yet.

“No one has contacted us from the government yet,” Sajeela said. “Police are visiting the home daily but we see no positive response from them. We see no effort from them.”

When asked if Gondal has ever shared anything with her that suggests he was under threat, Sajeela said a woman and a man did pay a visit to their home a day before Gondal disappeared and they asked his daughter if her father was at home. But she said he never shared any kind of threat with her.

“I have been saying this at every place so it goes to the government that Sajid Gondal was not picked over any personal enmity,” Sajeela told SAMAA TV.