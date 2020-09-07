Missing Persons Commission takes notice of Sajid Gondal’s ‘disappearance’

The Missing Persons Commission has taken notice of the disappearance of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan officer Sajid Gondal.

Gondal, a former journalist who is currently serving as the SECP joint director, went missing in Islamabad Thursday.

The commission’s chairperson, Justice Javed Iqbal, has summoned a report regarding the incident from the secretary of the Interior Ministry and Islamabad inspector general. He has also directed Gondal’s family members to appear before the commission on Wednesday (September 9).

The Islamabad High Court had given the Interior Ministry until 2pm on Monday (September 7) to recover the officer.

The joint director and other members of the SECP staged a protest outside the National Press Club in the capital city. Gondal’s wife, parents and children were also present. The protesters demanded that the officer should be recovered safely as soon as possible.

Gondal’s wife said that he did not have enmity with anyone. “He did not even have any accusations or complaints against him,” she added.

The officer’s vehicle was found abandoned outside the Agriculture Research Centre in Shehzad Town, according to the police. Its doors were open and the key was in the ignition.

“The disappearance of Sajid Gondal is of concern and we as a government have a duty to ensure his early recovery,” Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had said in a tweet Friday. She had directed the police to lodge an FIR.

The police had then registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of his wife.

Gondal’s mother has also filed a petition in the IHC seeking his recovery. His wife informed the court during Saturday’s hearing that her husband had no enmity. He appeared to be depressed lately and would go to the roof to listen to phone calls, she said.