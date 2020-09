A model court in Sahiwal sentenced on Tuesaday a rapist to be ‘hanged to death’ on three counts for raping a seven-year-old girl in Imran Town.

A fine of Rs1.1 million fine has been imposed on him too.

The seven-year-old was kidnapped in December 2019. She was raped and murdered. According to the police, her body was found from the fields near her house.

The convict, identified as Ali Sher, was arrested within 12 days of the crime and a case was registered against him.