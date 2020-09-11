Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

Remove the Lahore CCPO: Bilawal on Lahore motorway rape case

Posted: Sep 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Remove the Lahore CCPO: Bilawal on Lahore motorway rape case

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto wants the Lahore CCPO to resign over his victim-shaming remarks about the woman who was raped Wednesday on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

He asked for justice to be done with survivor.

“This is all happening in Riasat-e-Madina,” Bilawal said, adding that no woman in Lahore feels safe.

Bilawal is in Badin district. He arrived in Tando Bago town and visited the relief camps set up to provide shelter to the flood affectees after the heavy downpour in August.

He made promises to the people of providing all possible assistance by the Sindh government “despite its limited resources”.

Bilawal criticised the federal government for denying the provincial government of Rs200 billion in the NFC Award for the last three years.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the affected areas of Sindh and announce a relief package.

Imran Khan is not the Prime Minister of Islamabad or any specific area, but of the whole country, said Bilawal, asking the PM to give Watan cards to the affected people of Sindh.

Bilawal spoke about the damaged agriculture sector and said the centre earmarked funds for a few schemes in Karachi but was reluctant to provide funds for various other schemes in other parts of the province.

He said the cuts in the LBOD drain had wreaked havoc in Badin and other districts.

