Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Rawalpindi man arrested for raping six-year-old girl

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Rawalpindi man arrested for raping six-year-old girl

A man, identified as Tofeeq, was arrested for raping a six-year-old girl in Rawalpindi’s Morgah, the police confirmed on Friday.

According to the FIR, the girl’s mother was employed as a domestic worker at houses in the neighbourhood. On September 8, after she left, the girl went out to buy essentials from a nearby shop.

“When she was returning home, the suspect caught hold of her and forcefully took her to his house’s terrace where he raped her,” it stated, adding that the six-year-old narrated the entire incident to her family when returned home.

The police have said that a medical test of the victim has been conducted. “DNA samples of the suspect will soon be taken,” a police officer said.

He added that a four-day physical remand of the suspect has been obtained from a court.

FaceBook WhatsApp
rape Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.