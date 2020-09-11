Rawalpindi man arrested for raping six-year-old girl

A man, identified as Tofeeq, was arrested for raping a six-year-old girl in Rawalpindi’s Morgah, the police confirmed on Friday.

According to the FIR, the girl’s mother was employed as a domestic worker at houses in the neighbourhood. On September 8, after she left, the girl went out to buy essentials from a nearby shop.

“When she was returning home, the suspect caught hold of her and forcefully took her to his house’s terrace where he raped her,” it stated, adding that the six-year-old narrated the entire incident to her family when returned home.

The police have said that a medical test of the victim has been conducted. “DNA samples of the suspect will soon be taken,” a police officer said.

He added that a four-day physical remand of the suspect has been obtained from a court.