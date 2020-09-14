Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Rashakai Industrial Zone to benefit KP, Pakistan alike: PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Rashakai Industrial Zone to benefit KP, Pakistan alike: PM Khan

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the Rashakai Industrial Zone near Nowshera will benefit not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the whole country.

“It is a big milestone for Pakhtunkhwa because the industrial zone you are making in Rashakai…it will give opportunity to the people of Pakhtunkhwa,” PM Khan said. He was addressing the signing ceremony of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Monday.

The premier said that people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were compelled to look elsewhere for employment because of the absence of industries in the province. They were compelled to find jobs in the Middle East or Karachi, he added.

PM Khan said peace in Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan because the country would get access to Central Asia through development projects.

He said he met Uzbekistan’s vice-president and told him about a special railway project from Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif city to Peshawar.

“The region is going to change,” PM Khan said. “Pakistan will benefit from its strategic location.”

The ML-1 railway project under the CPEC is the biggest project in the history of Pakistan, he said, adding that it would take only eight hours to reach Lahore from Karachi via train.

The premier said that Pakistan is going to move to the next phase of development and that is industrialization. “The youth will get jobs and the country will prosper.”

These industrial zones will attract Chinese industrialists because labour there is very expensive, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China cpec
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Rashakai Economic Zone, Rashakai Industrial Zone, CPEC, China, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.