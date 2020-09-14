Rashakai Industrial Zone to benefit KP, Pakistan alike: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the Rashakai Industrial Zone near Nowshera will benefit not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the whole country.

“It is a big milestone for Pakhtunkhwa because the industrial zone you are making in Rashakai…it will give opportunity to the people of Pakhtunkhwa,” PM Khan said. He was addressing the signing ceremony of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Monday.

The premier said that people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were compelled to look elsewhere for employment because of the absence of industries in the province. They were compelled to find jobs in the Middle East or Karachi, he added.

PM Khan said peace in Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan because the country would get access to Central Asia through development projects.

He said he met Uzbekistan’s vice-president and told him about a special railway project from Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif city to Peshawar.

“The region is going to change,” PM Khan said. “Pakistan will benefit from its strategic location.”

The ML-1 railway project under the CPEC is the biggest project in the history of Pakistan, he said, adding that it would take only eight hours to reach Lahore from Karachi via train.

The premier said that Pakistan is going to move to the next phase of development and that is industrialization. “The youth will get jobs and the country will prosper.”

These industrial zones will attract Chinese industrialists because labour there is very expensive, he said.