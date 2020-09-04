Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab wakes up to rain, more forecast

Posted: Sep 4, 2020
SAMAA | and
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab wakes up to rain, more forecast

Dark clouds take over the skies in Faisalabad. Photo: Online

The people of Punjab woke up to moderate and heavy rain on Friday.

Multiple areas of the province, such as Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, Mandi Bahauddin and Jhang, witnessed downpours since early morning.

In Lahore it rained for more than two hours continuously, leaving roads inundated. Electricity was also suspended in several areas. Due to the submerged roads, the traffic was clogged for hours.

On the other hand, two people died after the roof of a house collapsed in Mandi Bahauddin’s Mujahidabad. Eight others were injured and shifted to the hospital by the rescue teams.

So far over 25 people have lost their lives in multiple rain-related incidents in the province. Several people living near the Chenab River had to relocate after the river’s water level increased, leading to floods.

According to the Met Department, more rain is expected in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next three days.

The monsoon rains also wreaked havoc in KP, killing over 10 people. Roads have been blocked and water entered villages as well destroying fields.

The administrations of both provinces have issued flood warnings in affected areas and are relocating people.

