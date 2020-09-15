Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Rahim Yar Khan: 13-year-old raped by brother-in-law, friend

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Photo: File

A 13-year-old was raped by her brother-in-law and his friend in Rahim Yar Khan’s Abbasi Town, the police confirmed on Monday.

According to the family, the teenager had been staying at her sister’s house to look after her as she was pregnant. “My son-in-law and his friend raped her there and even physically tortured her until she lost consciousness,” the survivor’s father said.

The 13-year-old was immediately shifted to a hospital. Her medical reports revealed that she was raped.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 375 (rape) and 376 (punishment of rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspects managed to escape from the crime scene. A special police team has been formed to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible, a police officer said, adding that raids are being conducted.

