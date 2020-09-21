Quetta traders angry as no arrest made in jeweller’s murder

The business community in Quetta protested on Monday the lack of progress in the murder case of a jeweller. He was shot dead two months ago.

The traders belonging to the Sarafa and Jewellers’ Welfare Society and other groups staged a demonstration at Liaquat Market.

They said that a jeweller, identified as Ismail Shah, was murdered months ago and still no person has been arrested. They said fingerprints have yet to be taken either.

The protesters said the administration and police have failed to provide protection to traders and the police is not serious. They warned of a shutter down strike.