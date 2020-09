A court extended the physical remand of a woman suspected of murdering a four-year-old in Quetta.

The child was found murdered from Gulshan Rehman Housing Society on Samungli Road.

A domestic worker was nominated in the FIR. She was presented before a judicial magistrate on Saturday after her five-day remand completed.

The court extended the physical remand by three more days.

She was nominated in the FIR by the child’s family. They say she choked and drowned the four-year-old.