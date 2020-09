A man exploiting an underage girl to make child pornography videos and pictures was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency in a raid on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted on the instructions of Arsalan Manzoor, who is in-charge of FIA’s Quetta chapter cybercrime circle, an FIA spokesperson said. It was led by sub-inspector Asrarullah Taj.

The suspect would blackmail the girl’s family with her videos and pictures to extort money.

Law enforcers seized two mobile phones from his possession.