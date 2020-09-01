Punjab wakes up to heavy rain, more expected

Punjab woke up heavy and moderate rain with lightning, thunder, and gusty winds in multiple districts on Tuesday.

Okara, Shujabad, Lodhran, Multan and Attock were some of the districts that witnessed rainfall. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy downpour in the province for the next 24 hours.

In Multan, ten people were injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Bismillah Colony. A rescue operation was conducted to pull the people out from under the debris. They have been shifted to the hospital.

Ten people were also injured in Shujabad after a house in the district’s Muhammadpur area collapsed because of the rain. The injured people were shifted to a hospital. According to doctors, two of them have been declared to be in critical condition.

Following the rain, electricity supply in multiple areas was suspended and roads were flooded.

On the other hand, a flood warning was issued by the administration after the water in River Chenab reached 75,000 cusecs. Areas neighbouring the river have been evacuated and residents are being relocated to safer locations.

The Met department has forecast heavy rainfall for the upcoming three days in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and northern areas of the country.

Flash floods caused major destruction up north following monsoon rains across Pakistan. At least 16 people died and more than 40 houses were completely destroyed.

Karachi, too, was battered by monsoon rains last week. The monsoon rain broke all records of rain in the city in the month of August.