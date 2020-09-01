Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab parents move Lahore court to reopen schools

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Punjab parents move Lahore court to reopen schools

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

Parents in Punjab have filed a petition in the Lahore High Court requesting the province to reopen schools. The court has summoned advice on the matter from the provincial government.

The petition was filed by Advocate Arshad Virk on behalf of the parents who said that due to the coronavirus lockdown, schools have been closed since March. No proper date for the resumption of educational institutions has surfaced so far too, he said.

In these five months the students have suffered an immense educational loss which has affected their psychological and personal growth, Virk said.

Parents have requested the court to reopen schools with SOPs so that further losses are not incurred.

The court has directed the Punjab government to submit their response over the matter.

Earlier in August, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that Pakistan will review its decision to reopen schools once again on September 7. The meeting will be attended by all provincial education ministers.

If all goes well, then the schools will reopen on September 15, he said.

On the other hand, experts have said that the daily cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country have gone down drastically.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore high court Punjab schools
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.