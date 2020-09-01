Punjab parents move Lahore court to reopen schools

Parents in Punjab have filed a petition in the Lahore High Court requesting the province to reopen schools. The court has summoned advice on the matter from the provincial government.

The petition was filed by Advocate Arshad Virk on behalf of the parents who said that due to the coronavirus lockdown, schools have been closed since March. No proper date for the resumption of educational institutions has surfaced so far too, he said.

In these five months the students have suffered an immense educational loss which has affected their psychological and personal growth, Virk said.

Parents have requested the court to reopen schools with SOPs so that further losses are not incurred.

The court has directed the Punjab government to submit their response over the matter.

Earlier in August, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that Pakistan will review its decision to reopen schools once again on September 7. The meeting will be attended by all provincial education ministers.

If all goes well, then the schools will reopen on September 15, he said.

On the other hand, experts have said that the daily cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country have gone down drastically.