Sunday, September 27, 2020  | 8 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab launches tourism app to facilitate travellers

Posted: Sep 27, 2020
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Punjab launches tourism app to facilitate travellers

Photo: Samaa Digital

The Punjab government has launched Punjab Tourism App to facilitate people who wish to explore different sites in the province, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Sunday.

The application contains details of 500+ tourist destinations in all districts, CM Buzdar said on Twitter. They include religious, recreational, education and UNESCO heritage sites.

Tourists can easily find their favourite destination using the application. It provides them route to a specific spot, pictures and a brief history.

In addition, the application provides details on national heroes, famous hotels and their contact information. It is part of the government’s efforts to promote tourism in Punjab.

The application can be downloaded from here.

