Punishment for rape: What does the Islamic law say?

Mufti Usmani stresses need for legislation to allow stern punishment

The brutal gang-rape of a woman in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway has reignited the debate whether capital punishment should be fixed for rapists.

SAMAA TV's anchorperson Nadeem Malik questioned Mufti Usmani in this regard on his show Monday night.

The scholar referred to a verse of Surah-e-Noor of the Holy Quran and said that rape cases are tantamount to Fasad-fil-Arz. He said the ruler of a territory has the authority to determine the punishment.

But the punishment should be such that people witnessing it may get goosebumps, Mufti Usmani said. It should be public so that it could have an impact on the masses.

He, however, clarified that the ruler only has the discretion to determine the punishment in case of absence of law like it used to be in old times.

The scholar said given the country has laws relating to rape, there should be some room in legislation for the ruler to determine the punishment.

Mufti Usmani clearly stated that DNA could be accepted as a testimony in case of a rape. He said such incidents will keep occurring as long as stern punishments are not meted out to culprits.

The scholar believes that there is no point in filling prisons as an inmate only hardens while serving their time in jail.